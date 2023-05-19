First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

First Northwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.52. 3,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,766. The stock has a market cap of $101.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at First Northwest Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

In related news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $25,599.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,283.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Northwest Bancorp news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $25,599.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,052 shares in the company, valued at $427,283.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Deines acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,229. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $89,797 in the last ninety days. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.