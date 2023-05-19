First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Market Perform”

Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FSLR. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.52.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $206.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a twelve month low of $60.77 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.74 and its 200 day moving average is $178.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,629,093 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

