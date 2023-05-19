First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $232.00 Price Target at Bank of America

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $205.00 to $232.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $206.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 528.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. First Solar has a 1-year low of $60.77 and a 1-year high of $232.00.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,093 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 370.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 214.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in First Solar by 172.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

