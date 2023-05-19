First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) rose 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $151.08 and last traded at $150.91. Approximately 383,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 411,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.37.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.37. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

