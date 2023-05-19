FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

FCFS traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $101.99. 60,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.83. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $105.68.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

