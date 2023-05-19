Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Boosted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 114.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,247 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $120.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.72. The company has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

