Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Shares Gap Down to $28.84

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.84, but opened at $26.58. Flowers Foods shares last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 2,521,284 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Down 11.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 42.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Flowers Foods by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,836,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after acquiring an additional 143,658 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,028,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,571,000 after acquiring an additional 138,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.