Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FLS. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.78.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.02. 678,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $38.86.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 682.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

See Also

