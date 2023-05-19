Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 1,186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fluor by 665.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

NYSE:FLR opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Fluor’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

