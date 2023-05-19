Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Acquired by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMX. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25,810.3% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,001,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,252,000 after purchasing an additional 997,825 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,037,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,026,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth $27,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

FMX stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $101.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,114. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.43. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 19.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FMX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.87.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Featured Stories

