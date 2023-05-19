Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. Purchases 7,657 Shares

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) Director Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. acquired 7,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $18,376.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 135,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Forian Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,725. Forian Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $77.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Forian in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Forian during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Forian during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forian in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Forian by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

