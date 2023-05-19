Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Lowered to C$53.00 at UBS Group

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FTS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.65.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of FTS traded up C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$58.62. 351,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.99. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.45 and a 52-week high of C$65.26.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.