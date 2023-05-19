Fortune 45 LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Fortune 45 LLC decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of Fortune 45 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 766.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 143,454 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,438,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,949,000 after purchasing an additional 128,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,306,000. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 311,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 52,946 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ILCG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.47. 22,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,718. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average is $52.44.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

