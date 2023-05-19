Fortune 45 LLC Has $4.63 Million Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Fortune 45 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fortune 45 LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO remained flat at $50.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. 316,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,435. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $50.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

