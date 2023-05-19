Fosun International Ltd Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.4% of Fosun International Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.39. 2,355,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,393,784. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

