Fosun International Ltd Has $344,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fosun International Ltd trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,373,000 after acquiring an additional 709,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,812,000 after buying an additional 448,790 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,508,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,288,000 after acquiring an additional 323,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day moving average of $78.29. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $88.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

