Fosun International Ltd Has $7.98 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fosun International Ltd cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 0.7% of Fosun International Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 192,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,424,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Fiserv by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 256,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,942,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Fiserv by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 494,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,945,000 after purchasing an additional 277,649 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.4 %

Fiserv stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,693. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.72.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,745 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.