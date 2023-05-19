Fosun International Ltd Lowers Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Fosun International Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.06. 2,006,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 118.25 and a beta of 0.53. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.15 million. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

