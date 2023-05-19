Fosun International Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,050 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

State Street Trading Down 1.7 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

NYSE STT traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $67.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.24. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

