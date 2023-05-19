Fosun International Ltd Sells 1,140 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fosun International Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 415,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,563,000 after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 73,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 19,653 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,825,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,005,000 after purchasing an additional 605,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,431,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,713,678. The company has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.