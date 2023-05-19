Fosun International Ltd Trims Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Fosun International Ltd lowered its holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,333,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,305,650 shares during the quarter. ViewRay makes up 4.9% of Fosun International Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fosun International Ltd owned 0.74% of ViewRay worth $59,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in ViewRay by 3,537.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 443,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 431,390 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in ViewRay by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 742,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ViewRay by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,840,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ViewRay by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 28,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

VRAY traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 761,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,424. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $119.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.91. ViewRay, Inc. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $4.96.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 104.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.48%. The business had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million. Research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRAY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ViewRay from $6.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ViewRay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

In other news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $173,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 654,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

