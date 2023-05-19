FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of FOX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.89.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.34. 3,921,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,210,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 104.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1,117.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.