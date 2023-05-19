Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FELE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

FELE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.74. The company had a trading volume of 163,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,961. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $68.38 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $879,109.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,068,848.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $847,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,822,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $879,109.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,486 shares in the company, valued at $15,068,848.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,637 shares of company stock worth $2,328,725. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

