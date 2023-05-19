Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 72,501 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 46,159 shares.The stock last traded at $35.95 and had previously closed at $35.74.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $699.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

