Fraport (FRA:FRA) Shares Up 4.8%

Fraport AG (FRA:FRA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €49.29 ($53.58) and last traded at €49.28 ($53.57). 200,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €47.01 ($51.10).

Fraport Stock Up 4.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €45.99.

About Fraport

(Get Rating)

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.