Frax Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Frax token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and $7.28 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,141,409 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

