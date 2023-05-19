Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.10

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.10 and last traded at $81.95, with a volume of 65604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.25.

Freedom Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $214.55 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Freedom

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CTO Renat Tukanov sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $216,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,006 shares in the company, valued at $865,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freedom in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Freedom during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Freedom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 5,803.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

