Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,014,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,748,991. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after buying an additional 2,667,362 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,206,962,000 after purchasing an additional 626,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,338,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,033,858,000 after purchasing an additional 472,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 753,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

