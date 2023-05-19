Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

FRSH has been the topic of several other reports. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshworks from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.91.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Stock Performance

FRSH remained flat at $15.34 on Thursday. 2,703,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,354. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56. Freshworks has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $18.14.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $95,695.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,684.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $95,695.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,684.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $4,883,343.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 894,630 shares of company stock worth $13,265,637 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,737,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 117,941 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 542,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 174,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,054,000 after acquiring an additional 330,608 shares during the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.