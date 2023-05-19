FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) is Clean Energy Transition LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 247.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,097,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494,343 shares during the quarter. FREYR Battery accounts for 2.9% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $18,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FREY. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FREY shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FREYR Battery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of NYSE FREY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. 619,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,669. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 8.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

