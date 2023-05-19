Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

FRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Trading Up 2.3 %

FRO traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $14.83. 1,453,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,240. Frontline has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Frontline had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Frontline will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 199.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.