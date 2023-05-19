FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 9,093 shares.The stock last traded at $54.50 and had previously closed at $54.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FRP in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FRP Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $512.30 million, a PE ratio of 115.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 1.03%.

In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $216,654.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,999.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $330,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at $120,804.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $216,654.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,999.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FRP by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FRP by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FRP by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of FRP by 53.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 27.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential, and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties.

