FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Down 6.6%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 5,164,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 10,343,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The stock has a market cap of $860.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 3.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.94.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 88.92%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,538,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,523 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 187,542 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 43,789 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 214,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

