FY2023 EPS Estimates for Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Increased by Analyst

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Clene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for Clene’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Clene from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. Clene has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clene during the third quarter valued at $3,080,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Clene during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Clene during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Clene during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Clene during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

