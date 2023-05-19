FY2023 EPS Estimates for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Expeditors International of Washington in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.86. The consensus estimate for Expeditors International of Washington’s current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.1 %

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $114.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $119.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,987,000 after buying an additional 2,147,954 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after buying an additional 1,797,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after buying an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 842,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,369,000 after buying an additional 631,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,599. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

