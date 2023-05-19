FY2023 EPS Estimates for PDS Biotechnology Co. Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.62) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.32). The consensus estimate for PDS Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.37).

PDS Biotechnology Stock Up 4.8 %

PDSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of PDSB opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,148,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 220,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 589,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 92,581 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 4.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 584,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDS Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.