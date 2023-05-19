FY2023 EPS Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. Cut by Leede Jones Gab (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Leede Jones Gab decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$55.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.85 million.

