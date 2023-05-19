FY2023 EPS Estimates for WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL) Reduced by Pi Financial

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Pi Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Pi Financial also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$156.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.73 million.

