FY2025 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Boosted by Atb Cap Markets

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Northland Power in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NPI. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$45.75 to C$42.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.95.

Northland Power Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE:NPI opened at C$29.57 on Friday. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$27.20 and a 12-month high of C$47.13. The firm has a market cap of C$7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.44.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$641.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$595.90 million.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

