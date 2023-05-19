G999 (G999) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $792.67

G999 (G999) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, G999 has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $792.67 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00054523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00039690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00019511 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000907 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

