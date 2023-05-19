Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Shares Up 1.8%

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 73,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 76,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Galantas Gold Stock Up 9.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$33.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.21.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.

