Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties comprises approximately 0.7% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of GLPI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.56. The company had a trading volume of 497,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,753. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.71 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

See Also

