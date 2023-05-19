GAP (NYSE:GPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded GAP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

GAP Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE GPS traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $7.84. 5,078,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,227,333. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GAP will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 22,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $201,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 31,209 shares of company stock valued at $282,671 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Towle & Co increased its stake in GAP by 9,453.9% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,617,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in GAP by 57.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 481,339 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in GAP by 470.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in GAP by 54.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

