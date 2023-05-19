Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) SVP Sells $324,546.03 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total transaction of $324,546.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $331.66. 11,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.18.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Gartner by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.