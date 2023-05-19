Gartner (NYSE:IT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $357.86.

NYSE IT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $330.77. The company had a trading volume of 470,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,728. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.36 and a 200 day moving average of $328.18. Gartner has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total transaction of $324,546.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,717.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,266 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,965 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

