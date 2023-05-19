GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.95.
GDS Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:GDS traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $10.08. 651,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,718. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. GDS has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $35.93.
About GDS
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
