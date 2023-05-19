General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

