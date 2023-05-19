General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Jodi J. Benson Sells 3,009 Shares

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average is $82.90.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
