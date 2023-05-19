General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,315,000 after acquiring an additional 211,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,114,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Insider Activity at General Mills

General Mills Price Performance

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.90. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

