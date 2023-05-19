General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Shares of GIS traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.16. 2,102,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.90. General Mills has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in General Mills by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 627.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

